Rahul Gandhi on Sunday carried a kid on his shoulder and walked during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Delhi. The Congress leader in the video can be seen carrying the kid on his shoulder. Congress Party shared the video and said that "Innocence is the most beautiful thing in the world and there are no disorders of research-vengeance, discrimination, hatred around him." The post further read that "Bharat Jodo Yatra is also a campaign to take the society out of these vices and take them on the path of innocence and purity." Rahul Gandhi Continues Bharat Jodo Yatra Amid Heavy Rainfall in Karnataka (Pics and Videos).

Watch: Rahul Gandhi Carries a Kid on His Shoulder

