Amid the controversy over Rahul Gandhi "derogatory" remark row, NSUI (National Students' Union of India) workers staged a protest by presenting a rose to BJP MP Nishikant Dubey. The gesture was made in response to Dubey's criticism of Gandhi. In a lighthearted counterreaction, Dubey accepted the rose and offered sweets to the protesting workers. The video of NSUI workers' unique protest and Nishikant Dubey's playful response has gone viral. Rahul Gandhi Gives Rose, Tiranga to Rajnath Singh During Protest Outside Parliament (Watch Video).

NSUI Workers Give Nishikant Dubey Rose, He Offers Them Sweets

#WATCH | Delhi: In a unique protest outside the residence of BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, NSUI workers gave him a rose flower. MP Nishikant Dubey offered sweets to them. https://t.co/wsCCzsmxlu pic.twitter.com/nxLqjLByZc — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)