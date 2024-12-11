Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi gave a rose and tricolour to Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during a protest outside Parliament on Wednesday, December 11. In a video shared by the news agency ANI, Rahul Gandhi can be seen approaching Rajnath Singh as he enters Parliament. He tries to give him a tricolour and a rose. The opposition MPs have been staging protests outside Parliament, accusing the Centre of dodging discussions on bribery charges levelled against Gautam Adani in the US. Rahul Gandhi Meets Families of Victims at His Residence in Delhi After Being Barred From Visiting Sambhal; Priyanka Gandhi Also Present (See Pics).

Rahul Gandhi Gives Rose, Tiranga to Rajnath Singh

#WATCH | Delhi | In a unique protest in Parliament premises, Congress MP and LoP Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi gives a Rose flower and Tiranga to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pic.twitter.com/9GlGIvh3Yz — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2024

