A four-year-old child tragically lost his life after falling into a borewell in Gudamalani, Barmer district, Rajasthan, on November 20. The child’s body was recovered around 10 pm following a six-hour rescue operation, which involved experts and specialized equipment. Footage of the tense operation was captured by ANI, showing rescue workers attempting to locate the child as villagers, including the distressed parents, looked on. The entire incident unfolded in front of the local community, with the video showing the intense efforts of the rescuers. Rajasthan: 2-Year-Old Girl Falls Into 35-Feet Borewell in Dausa’s Bandikui, Rescue Operations Underway.

4-Year-Old Dies After Falling Into Borewell in Rajasthan

#WATCH | Rajasthan: A four-year-old child died after falling into a borewell in Gudamalani of Barmer district last evening. His body was brought out of the borewell after 6 hours, around 10 pm last night, with the help of experts and equipment. pic.twitter.com/rlBSkmRypw — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) November 21, 2024

