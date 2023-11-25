As polling begins for the Rajasthan elections, PM Narendra Modi took to X (formerly Twitter), urging voters to create a new record by exercising their franchise in maximum numbers. He extended his best wishes to all the young voters of the state participating in the electoral process for the first time. Today marks the commencement of voting for the 199 assembly seats in Rajasthan, where the BJP is making a concerted effort to seize power from the Congress, which aims to overcome the state's anti-incumbency tradition. Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Polling Begins for 199 Seats, Over 5 Crore Voters To Decide Fate of 1,862 Candidates (Watch Videos).

PM Narendra Modi Urges Voters To Exercise Their Franchise

राजस्थान विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए आज वोट डाले जाएंगे। सभी मतदाताओं से मेरा निवेदन है कि वे अधिक से अधिक संख्या में अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग कर वोटिंग का नया रिकॉर्ड बनाएं। इस अवसर पर पहली बार वोट देने जा रहे राज्य के सभी युवा साथियों को मेरी ढेरों शुभकामनाएं। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 25, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)