Rajasthan Police took to X, formerly Twitter and cautioned people against participating in "Mrityu Bhoj" on Wednesday, December 13. Reminding people that it is a punishable offense, Rajasthan Police urged everyone not to take part in it. Using the hashtag “MrityuBhojAct1960" Rajasthan police wrote on X, "Eating at death feast and participating in it is punishable by law. This event is inappropriate, even from a human point of view. Let us together remove this evil from the society and oppose it". The Rajasthan Prevention of Mrityu Bhoj Act was enacted in 1960, which prohibits hosting a gathering for more than 100 people and stipulates penalties, including a potential one-year jail term or a fine of Rs 1,000 (or both), for individuals found in violation of the law. Rajasthan Shocker: Man Crushed to Death by Tractor in Clash Over Land Rivalry in Bharatpur; Disturbing Video Goes Viral.

Rajasthan Police Request People Not To Participate in Mrityu Bhoj:

