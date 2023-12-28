The Ayodhya Ram temple has initiated a new system for devotees wishing to attend the ‘aarti’, a religious ritual performed three times a day. The temple now offers both online and offline booking for obtaining an “aarti pass”. Dhruvesh Mishra, the manager of the ‘Aarti pass’ section, explained the process: “Only those with a pass can attend the aarti. Passes can be obtained by presenting a government-issued ID card. Currently, the number of attendees is limited to 30 per aarti, but this could be increased depending on the number of devotees.” He also emphasised that the service is provided free of charge. To acquire “aarti pass”, devotees will have to reach the temple camp office at least half an hour before the commencement of 'aarti’ with a valid government identity proof. Ram Mandir Is Not Built for People Who Don't Believe in Him, but for Those Who Idolise Him, Says Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi (Watch Video) .

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Aarti Pass Booking

#WATCH | Offline and online booking for obtaining 'aarti pass' begins at Ayodhya Ram temple Dhruvesh Mishra, 'Aarti pass' section manager says, "Aarti is held at three times a day. Only pass-holders can attend it. The pass for the aarti can be obtained by producing… pic.twitter.com/LQqZbkp0IZ — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2023

