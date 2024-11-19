Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, November 19 paid heartfelt tributes to "Jhansi Ki Rani" on her birth anniversary. In a tweet on X PM Modi wrote, "Tributes to the fearless Rani Lakshmibai of Jhansi, a true embodiment of courage and patriotism, on her Jayanti. Her bravery and efforts in the fight for freedom continues to inspire generations. Her leadership during times of adversity showed what true determination is." G20 Summit 2024 in Brazil: PM Narendra Modi Meets UK Counterpart Keir Starmer in Rio de Janeiro, Says Eager To Work Closely in Technology, Green Energy (See Pics).

PM Narendra Modi Pays Tributes to Rani Lakshmibai on Birth Anniversary

