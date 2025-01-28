Adil Rashid produced another sensational performance in the India vs England third T20I at Rajkot, this time helping his time to a solid victory. Rashid bowled with impeccable control and guile, deceiving hero of last match Tilak Varma, dismissing him cheaply. Rashid ended up with figures of 4-0-15-1 and never allowed the Indian batters to escape his stranglehold. Ravichandran Ashwin shared a post on social media lauding Rashid's efforts and also broke down his tactics. In the caption he mentioned. 'Absolute seed. Scrambled seam and serious side spin. Top bowling Adil Rashid.' Tilak Varma Wicket Video: India Star Batter Outfoxed by Adil Rashid During IND vs ENG 3rd T20I 2025 (Watch Video).

Ravi Ashwin Lauds Adil Rashid For His Bowling Performance

Absolute seed🔥🔥. Scrambled seam and serious side spin. Top bowling Adil Rashid🤝🤝#INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/9omCsdmaxU — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) January 28, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)