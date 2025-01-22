A dramatic video of a car falling from the first-floor parking area has emerged from Pune and gone viral on social media platforms. The viral video showed a car crashing through a wall and falling on the ground from the first-floor parking lot. The incident occurred on January 19 at Shubh Gateway Apartment in Pune's Viman Nagar. There were people inside the car when the accident took place. Fortunately, nobody received any serious injury. It appears the driver lost control while reverse-parking the car. A report said the driver accidentally engaged the reverse gear, leading to the shocking mishap. 'Driverless Car' in Pune: PMC Road Maintenance Van With Driver Seat Vacant Speeds in Reverse on Vaiduwadi Flyover, Video Goes Viral.

Car Plummets From First-Floor Parking Lot in Pune

Don't try to drive/park like James Bond. Incident at Shubh Gateway Apartment, Viman Nagar in Pune. pic.twitter.com/v9NOmP3csm — Ashok Bijalwan अशोक बिजल्वाण 🇮🇳 (@AshTheWiz) January 21, 2025

