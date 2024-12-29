Jasmeet Singh, a cafe owner in Rohtak’s Sunariya village, alleged he was brutally beaten by men demanding INR 1 crore despite repaying a INR 35 lakh loan with INR 50 lakh. Jasmeet claimed he had already settled his dues, but the financiers demanded more and threatened him. On Friday night, attackers armed with sticks entered his cafe, assaulted him, and caused property damage, as seen in CCTV footage. Jasmeet also accused the local police of inaction, alleging they refused to register his complaint or conduct a medical examination. He further revealed a year-old kidnapping of his brother-in-law by the same accused, who were granted bail due to weak police pursuit. Jasmeet fears for his family’s safety amid ongoing threats. An investigation is awaited. Auraiya Shocker: Pregnant Minor Accuses Grandfather, Father and Uncle of Raping Her Several Times in Uttar Pradesh, Accused Arrested.

Rohtak Cafe Owner Beaten Over Alleged Extortion Demand

