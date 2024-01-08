The Panvel police on Monday, January 8, said that a case has been registered at Panvel Rural Police Station against two people for trying to enter Salman Khan's farmhouse in New Panvel. As per news agency ANI, two people have been booked for allegedly trying to enter Bollywood actor Salman Khan's Arpita Farm House in Waze New Panvel. "Further investigation is being done," Anil Patil, inspector of Panvel Taluka Police Station said. Salman Khan To Get Y+ Security Cover From Mumbai Police After Receiving New Death Threat Allegedly From Lawrence Bishnoi (Watch Video).

Two People Booked for Trying To Enter Salman Khan’s Farm House

Maharashtra | A case has been registered at Panvel Rural Police Station against two people for trying to enter Salman Khan's Arpita Farm House in Waze, New Panvel. Further investigation is being done: Anil Patil, Inspector, Panvel Taluka Police Station — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2024

