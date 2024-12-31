In an unfortunate incident in Uttar Pradesh, the engine of a train derailed in Sambhal today, December 31. According to reports, the train's engine derailed during shunting on platform number three of Chandausi railway station in Sambhal. Soon after the incident came to light, railway officials reached the spot and controlled the situation. During this time, train operations were affected for some time. However, there was no report of any injuries or casualties. It is learned that railway workers are completing the work of bringing the engine back on track. A video of the incident has also surfaced online. Sambhal Shocker: Woman Climbs Electric Pole to Stop Lineman from Cutting Her Power, Forces Him to Back Down (Watch Video).

Train Engine Derails at Chandausi Railway Station

#UttarPradesh: Train engine derailed this morning at Chandausi Junction in #Sambhal district!! pic.twitter.com/3lf44SlcLB — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) December 31, 2024

