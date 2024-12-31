In a dramatic turn of events, a woman in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, climbed an electric pole after noticing a lineman attempting to cut her electricity connection. As the lineman began his work on the pole, the woman swiftly followed, determined not to let the disconnection happen. Realizing the situation, the lineman quickly backed down, fearing a possible confrontation. He descended from the pole and left without cutting off the electricity. The incident highlights the lengths to which people sometimes go to protect their basic utilities. Sambhal Shocker: Lawyer Shot Dead by Bike-Borne Assailants Over Personal Enmity in Uttar Pradesh.

Woman Climbs Electric Pole to Stop Lineman from Cutting Her Power

यह महिला बिजली के खंभे पर सिर्फ़ इसलिए चढ़ गई है क्योंकि लाइनमैने महिला के घर का बिजली कनेक्शन काट रहा था. महिला ने देखा कि लाइनमैने कनेक्शन काटने खंभे पर चढ़ रहा है, पीछे पीछे महिला भी चढ़ गई. फिर लाइनमैने को समझ आया कि कनेक्शन काटा तो कुटाई निश्चित है. बेचारा डर गया और बिना… pic.twitter.com/ztRMXoVJ25 — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) December 31, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)