Jailed AAP leader Satyendar Jain on Thursday was admitted to the ICU of Lok Nayak Hospital (LNJP) in Delhi after he was referred here from Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital. According to reports, Jain is on oxygen support. He was taken to Deen Dayal Hospital earlier today after he felt dizzy and fell in the bathroom of Tihar jail. Jain, who has been detained in Tihar Jail since last year, was earlier admitted to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital with minor injuries. Jailed AAP Leader Satyendar Jain Shifted to LNJP Hospital After Falling in Tihar Jail's Bathroom.

Satyendar Jain Shifted to LNJP Hospital

AAP leader Satyendar Jain admitted to the ICU of LNJP hospital in Delhi after he was referred here from Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital. Jain is on oxygen support. He was taken to Deen Dayal Hospital earlier today when he felt dizzy and fell in the bathroom of Tihar jail: AAP… pic.twitter.com/iwJ9HP3a3a — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2023

