IPS officer Shatrujeet Singh Kapoor will take over as the next Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) and will succeed PK Agarwal. Kapoor is a 1990-batch IPS officer. On August 15, PK Aggarwal retired from his service and was given a heartfelt farewell from the Haryana Police Academy. Manipur New DGP Appointment: Rajiv Singh Takes Charge as New Director General of Police, P Doungel Out.

Shatrujeet Singh Kapoor Appointed as New Haryana DGP

#HaryanaGovt has appointed Sh Shatrujeet Singh Kapoor, IPS as Director General of Police, Haryana with immediate effect.#Haryana #DIPRHaryana pic.twitter.com/Yy0lwYpcTw — DPR Haryana (@DiprHaryana) August 16, 2023

The 1990 batch IPS officer of Haryana cadre Shatrujeet Singh Kapoor will be the new Haryana DGP, as State Home Minister Anil Vij has cleared his name, Home dept will shortly issue the orders. He will succeed PK Agarwal pic.twitter.com/I1MHvFUu2z — Harpreet Singh Bajwa (@Harpreet_TNIE) August 16, 2023

