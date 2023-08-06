Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Sunday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on various issues. "Talks should happen on the promises made in 2014," she said. Speaking further, Priyanka Chaturvedi said that PM Narendra Modi is doing 'Mann Ki Baat' but not listening to 'Jann Ki Baat'. "The new Parliament's inauguration has happened. Sessions are going on but not even on a single day a session was conducted there. Was the Parliament made to act as a museum?..." she asked. Amrit Bharat Station Scheme: PM Narendra Modi Lays Foundation Stone for Redevelopment of 508 Railway Stations Across Country (Watch Video).

Talks Should Happen on the Promises Made in 2014

#WATCH | Delhi: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, says, "Talks should happen on the promises made in 2014. PM Modi is doing 'Mann Ki Baat' but not listening to 'Jann Ki Baat'. The new Parliaments' inauguration has happened. Sessions are going on but not even on a single day… pic.twitter.com/HxyYFVrVSm — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2023

