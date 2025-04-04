Flight Lieutenant Siddharth Yadav was laid to rest with full military honours on April 4 in his Haryana village after a tragic Jaguar jet crash near Jamnagar. A heart-wrenching video shows his fiancée, Sonia Yadav, sobbing beside his tricolour-draped coffin, crying, “Baby tu aaya nahi… tune kaha tha mujhe lene aayega.” The couple had gotten engaged on March 31 and were to wed on November 2. Sonia, devastated yet proud, stood by him one last time. Siddharth lost his life during a routine training sortie when the fighter jet crashed due to a suspected technical malfunction. The IAF has launched a court of inquiry into the incident. His death has left the nation mourning a dedicated young officer’s sacrifice. Who Was Siddharth Yadav? All You Need To Know About IAF Pilot Who Died in Jaguar Fighter Jet Crash in Gujarat After Heroically Saving Lives.

Heartbreaking Farewell: IAF Pilot Siddharth Yadav’s Fiancée Weeps Beside Coffin

What a heart wrenching moment...#SiddharthYadav got engaged 10 days back, marriage was due on 2nd November...his fiance says: Baby तू आया नहीं...तूने कहा था मुझे लेने आएगा। #jaguarcrash #Rewari pic.twitter.com/c7KGJOQixr — Rahul Yadav (@Raahulrewari) April 4, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)