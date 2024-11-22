In Siddharthnagar, Uttar Pradesh, a tempo carrying fish lost control and crashed into a shop wall near Daflipur petrol pump on Thursday, spilling its cargo onto the road. CCTV footage shows locals plundering the scattered fish instead of assisting the driver. The incident occurred under Mohana police station jurisdiction as the vehicle was en route to a local market. Fish baskets spilled onto the road after the crash, drawing a large crowd eager to grab the fresh catch. While the driver escaped unscathed, no casualties were reported. Mahabubabad: Locals Loot Fishes Scattered on Road After Fish-Laden Truck Overturns Near Maripeda in Telangana, Videos Go Viral.

UP Villagers Loot Fish After Tempo Crashes Into Wall

