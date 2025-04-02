In a dramatic political move, Samajwadi Party leader Deepak Ranjan gifted a blue drum to Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brijesh Pathak during the ‘Lantrani Hasya Utsav’ in Lucknow. The gesture was a dig at the state’s law and order situation, referencing the shocking Meerut murder case, where Muskan Rastogi and her lover killed her husband, stuffed his body in a blue drum, and sealed it with cement. The blue drum has since become a symbol of public outrage and meme culture. The image of Pathak receiving the drum has gone viral, sparking a fresh political debate. Meanwhile, the crime’s chilling impact has even led to a decline in the sale of blue drums in parts of Uttar Pradesh. Blue Drum Sales Drop in Meerut After Saurabh Rajput Murder Case, Traders Say 'Nobody Is Buying It' Following Muskan Rastogi and Sahil Shukla's Heinous Acts (Watch Videos).

SP Leader Gifts ‘Blue Drum’ to Brijesh Pathak

नीला ड्रम का अलग ख़ौफ़ चल रहा है. लखनऊ में किसी ने मंच पर डिप्टी CM बृजेश पाठक को नीला भेंट किया. pic.twitter.com/sxw8RljeYQ — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) April 2, 2025

