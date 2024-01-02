On attack on police personnel in Manipur's Moreh, CM N Biren Singh said, “Even we have seen some of the videos leaked from the terrorist groups. We are working with the Central and State forces. We are countering them and a search operation is going on. Reinforcement has been sent. We have a doubt about the involvement of foreign machinery from the Myanmar side. It is our commitment to the people of the state that we will not succumb to this kind of threat and pressure.” There were fresh clashes in the northeastern state of Manipur on Tuesday, January 2, when militants ambushed four police commandos and one jawan of the Border Security Force (BSF) in Moreh town. This incident occurred the day after gunfire between residents of the Thoubal district's Lilong region and unidentified armed miscreants resulted in the deaths of four people. Fresh Violence in Manipur: Four Shot Dead, 14 Injured in Thoubal on New Year’s Day, Curfew Reimposed in 5 Valley Districts (Watch Videos).

Manipur CM N Biren Singh on Militant Attack on Police Personnel in Moreh

