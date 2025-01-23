A tragic incident unfolded at Narayana Junior College when an Intermediate first-year student, Charan, died by suicide by jumping from the third floor of the college building on Tuesday. CCTV footage captured the heart-wrenching moment as the student left his classroom at 10:15 a.m., walked to the corridor ledge, and leapt. Videos show Charan calmly exiting the class while lessons were ongoing, heading towards the ledge, and jumping, leaving classmates and faculty in shock. Upon hearing the commotion, students and staff rushed out to investigate, only to discover the devastating scene. IIIT-Srikakulam Student Suicide in Andhra Pradesh: Civil Engineering Student Jumps to Death From Hostel Building; Love Angle Suspected.

Intermediate Student Leaves Classroom, Jumps From 3rd Floor During Ongoing Class

Disturbing video : Trigger Warning Shocking, an Intermediate first-year #student of a Jr college in #Anantapur, #AndhraPradesh died by suicide after jumping from the third floor of the building, captured on #CCTV . The student named Charan at Narayana Junior College suddenly… pic.twitter.com/XWOQcX7PPS — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) January 23, 2025

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)