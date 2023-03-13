Masjid High Court will be removed from the premises of the Allahabad High Court, which passed an order in 2017. The Supreme Court of India affirmed the order on Monday (March 13). The Bench of Justices MR Shah and CT Ravikumar has given a period of three months time to the petitioners. If they failed to remove the construction during this period, the High Court authorities would remove or demolish the mosque. An alternative land will be granted to the petitioners in the nearby area. The mosque was on government lease land, and the grant was cancelled in 2002. Supreme Court Directs Authorities To Remove Mosque Inside Allahabad High Court Complex Within Three Months.

SC Affirms Allahabad HC To Remove Mosque From Court Premises

Supreme Court Affirms Order To Remove Mosque From Allahabad High Court Premises; Allows Waqf To Request State For Alternate Land #SupremeCourt #SupremeCourtOfIndia https://t.co/dmu7Ps1cqY — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) March 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)