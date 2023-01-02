The Tamil Nadu police on Sunday recovered the body of a 34-year-old woman named Subashree from a well. According to reports, the woman had went missing in Coimbatore. According to reports, the woman's husband had filed a missing complaint on December 19 after he did not find her at Isha Yoga Centre. Alandurai police said that the woman had visited Isha Yoga Centre to attend yoga class. Tamil Nadu Shocker: 23-Year-Old Techie Kills Self in Chennai Citing Harassment by Loan App Sharks.

