The Pazhavanthangal Subway in Chennai shuts down amidst severe waterlogging caused by the relentless heavy rainfall associated with Cyclone Michaung. A video shared by news agency ANI illustrates the extent of the flooding, portraying the subway station premises submerged in water. As Cyclone Michaung continues to unleash heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu, concerns rise over increased waterlogging and disruptions to essential services. Tamil Nadu Rains: Ambulance Wades Through Waterlogged Street in Chennai As Cyclone Michaung Triggers Heavy Rainfall in City (Watch Video).

Waterlogging Closes Pazhavanthangal Subway in Chennai

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Pazhavanthangal Subway, in Chennai shuts down due to waterlogging. pic.twitter.com/WrFckIEG2X — ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2023

