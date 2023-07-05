The third phase of archaeological excavations at Maaligaimedu near Gangaikonda Cholapuram in the Ariyalur district is being carried out by the state archaeology department, wherein they have uncovered a stone pillar that is believed to be the remains of a Chola-era palace. The stone pillar's length and breadth are reportedly 6.4 metres and 72 cm, respectively. The pillar has been found about a kilometer away from Maaligaimedu, in the Utkottai excavation site. Tamil Nadu: Chola-Era Bronze Idols Recovered From German Couple’s Home in Auroville.

Chola-Era Stone Pillar Found From Maaligaimedu Excavation Site

Stone pillar found in an excavation site near Maaligaimedu in #Ariyalur district. The pillar is considered to be a part of the entrance to a palace. The site had multiple palaces of #Chola kings including Rajendra Chola. @timesofindia Full story: https://t.co/x1nGF7C62J pic.twitter.com/q2ZAfKRulL — Deepak Karthik (@dkarthikTOI) July 5, 2023

