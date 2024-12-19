Tourists and devotees of Lord Ayyappan devotees today, December 19, returned to bathe at the Courtallam Falls in Tamil Nadu. A video showing tourists, including Lord Ayyappan devotees, returning to bathe at the Main Falls has also surfaced. Earlier, a bathing ban for tourists was imposed at Courtallam Falls in Tenkasi district due to heavy flooding. Indian Coast Guard Seizes 20 Kg Drugs from Tamil Nadu’s Mandapam.

Tourists and Lord Ayyappan Devotees Return to Courtallam Falls for Bathing

Tamil Nadu: Due to heavy flooding at Courtallam Falls in Tenkasi district, a bathing ban for tourists was imposed. After 7 days, the ban was lifted, and tourists, including Lord Ayyappan devotees, have returned to bathe at the Main Falls pic.twitter.com/naSE0hnbem — IANS (@ians_india) December 19, 2024

