A ticket checker had a potentially fatal situation when the Mumbai-bound Vande Bharat Express' gates closed before he could enter the train, leaving him stranded at Ahmedabad station. The ticket checker made a daring manoeuvre in an effort to board the moving train that may have had serious repercussions. The latter fell as the train's momentum and speed were too much for him to handle. The incident was recorded in the CCTV camera installed on the platform. Viral Video: Man Falls Down While Boarding Moving Vande Bharat Express Train, Saved by Commuters; RPF Says ‘Be Responsible, Be Safe'.

TC Falls While Boarding Train Video

Video | Gates of Mumbai bound Vande Bharat closed at Ahmedabad station & a Ticket checker was left out. Desparate to get in, he attempted something that may have cost him his life. This is reported to have happened on 26th June. #Vandebharat #Mumbai #IndianRail pic.twitter.com/WvzuQDGudN — ABS (@iShekhab) June 29, 2023

