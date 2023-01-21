The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of senior IAS officer Vikram Dev Dutt as the next director general in the Directorate of General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), a government release said on January 21. He will take over as the head of the aviation regulator on February 28, 2023. He will be succeeding the incumbent DGCA chief Arun Kumar. Air India Pee-Gate: Delhi Court Extends Shankar Mishra’s Judicial Custody by 14 Days in Urinating Incident .

New DGCA Head:

