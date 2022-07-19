In the latest development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday arrested former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey in connection with National Stock Exchange (NSE) co-location scam case. In an earlier investigation, it was found that a firm linked to Pandey tapped the phones of as many as 91 office-bearers of NSE.

Check Tweet:

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today arrested former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey in connection with National Stock Exchange (NSE) co-location scam case: ED (File Pic) pic.twitter.com/KkJJwvSPD4 — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)