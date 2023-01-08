In a latest development in the Air India Urination Incident on board New York-Delhi flight, co-passenger Sugata Bhattacharjee said that the incident took place after lunch was served. "He (accused) had 4 drinks & then was asking me the same questions multiple times. I finished lunch, told the flight attendant to keep an eye on him," he added. Speaking to news agency ANI, Sugata Bhattacharjee said that the lady (victim) was quite decent. "Two junior Air hostesses cleaned her up. I went to the senior stewardess and asked them to give her another seat, she said that she can't do that as they had to take permission from the Captain," he said. Air India Urination Row: Accused Shankar Mishra Arrested, AI CEO Apologises for Incident; Crew, Pilot De-Rostered.

Check Tweet:

The lady (victim) was quite decent. Two junior Air hostesses cleaned her up. I went to the senior stewardess and asked them to give her another seat, she said that she can't do that as they had to take permission from the Captain: Co-passenger S Bhattacharjee pic.twitter.com/tGE4OQU8ya — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)