In an unusual incident, a thief was caught on camera stealing an idol from a temple in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. The entire act was recorded by CCTV cameras installed within the temple premises. The footage shows the thief meticulously observing his surroundings before proceeding with the theft. In a strange twist, the thief is seen offering prayers before stealing the idol. He then proceeds to hide the stolen idol in his jacket. The local police have launched an investigation to identify and apprehend the thief. Uttar Pradesh: Thief Steals Laddu Gopal Idol From Temple in Meerut, Theft Caught on CCTV Camera (Watch Video).

Idol Theft in Meerut

प्रकरण के सम्बन्ध में थाना सिविल लाईन पर अभियोग पंजीकृत किया गया है। कार्यवाही की जा रही है। — MEERUT POLICE (@meerutpolice) January 13, 2024

