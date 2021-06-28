Indian Army Remembers The Heroes of Indo-Pak War 1948 And Operation Vijay 1999:

28 June 1999#OperationVijay Colonel M B Ravindranath led from the front and was instrumental in consolidating hold on Tololing and Point 4590. Displayed conspicuous #gallantry & exemplary #leadership in the face of the enemy. Awarded #VirChakra https://t.co/MD72PWTPrE pic.twitter.com/JQrZeEjWAJ — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) June 28, 2021

28 June 1948#JammuAndKashmir Major Kaptan Singh Rana led attack on strongly held enemy position and captured it. For his conspicuous #gallantry and exemplary #leadership, awarded #VirChakra.https://t.co/V8xdxgNcwu pic.twitter.com/gPPQfSAcJu — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) June 28, 2021

