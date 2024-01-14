In a shocking incident in Dehradun, a child was attacked by a tiger on Canal Road. Quick-thinking bystanders managed to chase the tiger away, potentially saving the child’s life. The injured child was promptly admitted to Doon Hospital. SP City Pramod Kumar confirmed that the child is now out of danger. The incident has raised concerns about wildlife encounters in residential areas. Tiger Attack in Telangana: Man Fights Off Big Cat to Rescue Cow Near Vanjeri Forest, Suffers Injuries.

Tiger Attack in Dehradun

Uttarakhand | A child was attacked by a Tiger on Canal Road in Dehradun. People nearby chased away the Tiger. The injured child has been admitted to Doon Hospital and is out of danger: SP City Pramod Kumar — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 14, 2024

