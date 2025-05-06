A case of tomb vandalism in Rudrapur’s Teenpani area sparked tensions late Sunday night, May 4, as unidentified miscreants damaged the shrine of Bashir Mian on the Kichha bypass road. The incident, believed to be an attempt to incite communal unrest, drew immediate attention from the district administration and police. An FIR has been filed by the shrine's Mutawalli, urging strict action against those responsible. In response, the police have increased security in the area and launched a probe. The damaged tomb is being restored, and officials report that the situation remains calm, with preventive measures in place to ensure peace. Uttarakhand: Kanwariyas Vandalise E-Rickshaw, Assault Driver Amid Police Presence in Manglaur’s Libbarheri Road; Case Registered (Watch Videos).

Dargah Vandalised in Uttarakhand

अब प्रशासन और पुलिस की जरूरत नहीं रही। हिंदू धर्म के कथित ठेकेदार ख़ुद ही मज़ार तोड़ने लगे है। उधमसिंहनगर जिले की रुद्रपुर कोतवाली क्षेत्र में किच्छा बाईपास पर स्थित मजार को रात्रि में कुछ लोगों ने क्षतिग्रस्त कर दिया। पुलिस कप्तान मणिकांत मिश्रा के अनुसार नामजद मुकदमा दर्ज कर… pic.twitter.com/EAOILj3vtm — Ajit Singh Rathi (@AjitSinghRathi) May 5, 2025

