The Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala has announced the indefinite suspension of all visa and consular services, citing security concerns. A notification issued today, December 3, confirmed that the services would remain halted until further notice. The announcement affects all visa and consular service seekers, with no specific timeline for resumption provided. Bangladesh Summons Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma After Dhaka Lodges Strong Protest Against Vandalism of Its Mission in Tripura.

Tripura | All visa and consular services at the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission, Agartala will remain suspended until further notice pic.twitter.com/sFJcmtM5La — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2024

