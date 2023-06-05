A video has surfaced online showing a UP Roadways bus stopping to allow two men to offer Namaz in Bareilly. The video has sparked discussions about religious freedom and public transportation policies. The video shows other passengers complaining about the delay and alleging that the Muslim men also assaulted some of them. The police, in response, said the matter is being thoroughly investigated after talking to the driver and conductor of the roadways bus. Muslim Woman Employee Accused of Performing Namaz in Temple Premises in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri, Employer Denies Allegation (Watch Video).

Bus Stopped For Namaz:

उक्त प्रकरण में क्षेत्राधिकारी मिलक द्वारा ट्वीट में दर्शाई गई रोडवेज बस के चालक व परिचालक से वार्ता कर मामले की गहनता से जांच की जा रही है, जांच उपरांत आवश्यक विधिक कार्यवाही की जाएगी । — Rampur police (@rampurpolice) June 5, 2023

