The first international airport is about to open in Ayodhya, the holy city of Uttar Pradesh, which would greatly increase the city's capacity for pilgrimage and tourism. As the city gears up to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the latter's visit for the airport's inauguration on December 30, the newly built airport will reportedly be named as Maharishi Valmiki International Airport Ayodhya Dham. PM Narendra Modi To Roll Out Development Projects Worth Rs 11,100 Crore in Ayodhya on December 30.

Ayodhya Airport to be Named Maharishi Valmiki International Airport

The name of the new airport in Ayodhya to be Maharishi Valmiki International Airport Ayodhya Dham: Sources pic.twitter.com/OAIo7SGoRX — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)