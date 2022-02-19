The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to lift the coronavirus-induced night curfew as the state witnesses a sustained decline in COVID-19 cases.

The night curfew hours in the state was between 10 pm to 6 am, which was relaxed by an hour from February 13. Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said the decision to end night curfew was taken following the decline in COVID-19 cases.

See Tweet:

Government of Uttar Pradesh lifts the #COVID19 induced night curfew following a drop in the number of COVID cases. pic.twitter.com/2y4FoUM3xc — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 19, 2022

