A video has come to light from Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad where men can be seen brandishing guns as they dance on the on busy highway. According to reports, the men were reportedly on the Ghaziabad elevated road where they were recorded dancing and brandishing guns. Another video shows a man loading bullets in the rifle and firing in the air from the vehicle, while driving. A case has been registered against the accused and the police are trying to locate them. Viral Video: Group of Students Thrash Teacher Brutally, Pelt Stones at Him in Bihar.

Men Brandish Guns in Ghaziabad:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)