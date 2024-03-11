The Uttar Pradesh police recently arrested three social media influencers on charges of theft. The three accused, who are said to be social media influencers were reportedly arrested for stealing a tractor trolley containing about 45 quintals of iron. The alleged incident took place in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich. The trio have been accused of stealing bars. The police recovered 45 quintals of iron bars from the accused's possession. The police have also registered an FIR against five for theft. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Exorcist Rapes Woman From Mumbai After She Approaches Him for ‘Spiritual Healing’, Arrested.

Trio Arrested for Stealing Iron

Social Media Influencers

ये हैं फिरोज, साहिल उर्फ सूफियान और फरहान। UP की बहराइच पुलिस ने इन्हें चोरी के 45 कुंतल सरिए सहित पकड़ा है। तीनों इंस्टाग्राम पर Reel बनाते हैं। 5.7 लाख फॉलोअर्स हैं। कई वीडियो पर करोड़ों व्यूज आते हैं। उस पैसे से चोरी का सामान खरीदते हैं। उसे बेच और ज्यादा पैसा कमाते हैं। pic.twitter.com/V1weaSfWsE — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) March 11, 2024

