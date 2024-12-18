Two girls allegedly engaged in a tussle over a boy in public in Uttarakhand's Dehradun. A video of the girls fight in Dehradun has surfaced on social media. A heated argument between two girls escalated into a physical altercation on a busy road, with one girl reportedly beating the other over a dispute involving a boyfriend. The incident, captured on video, shows both girls verbally abusing each other before resorting to physical violence. Despite the growing confrontation, bystanders in the area appeared to remain passive, with many opting to record the scene rather than intervene. However, a few individuals attempted to step in and stop the fight, but their efforts were unsuccessful. Meanwhile, the video of the Dehradun girls' fight has gone viral on social media. Girls Fight in Greater Noida: 2 Sharda University Students Clash Inside Campus, Video Goes Viral.

Uttarakhand Girls Fight Video

देवभूमि की देवियां.. बीच सड़क पर लड़ रही लड़कियों का ये वीडियो उत्तराखंड का है.. एक दूसरे को गिरा गिरा कर पीट रहीं.. एक से बढ़कर एक गालियां मुंह से निकल रहीं.. लड़ने में कपड़ों का भी ख्याल नहीं.. लोग तमाशा देख रहे.. ऐसी लड़ाई कि लड़के भी शरमा जाएं.. कहां जा रहा समाज?? pic.twitter.com/zlc7Tz4k4K — Vivek K. Tripathi (@meevkt) December 17, 2024

Ruckus on Dehradun Street as 2 Young Women Pull Each Other's Hair, Fight on Road

Viral video in Uttarakhand What is happening to our youth? pic.twitter.com/X60rYtwaRc — Uttarakhand (@UttarakhandGo) December 17, 2024

