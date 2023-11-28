Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, on Tuesday, November 28, arrived at the site of the Silkyara tunnel where an operation to rescue 41 trapped workers is underway. Taking to X, Pushkar Singh Dhami said that inserting the pipe inside the tunnel is complete. "All the workers will be rescued soon," he stated. Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse Update: Almost 52 Metres Drilling Done, Breakthrough Expected at Around 57 Metres, Says Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Watch Video).

All the Workers Will Be Rescued Soon

#WATCH | Uttarkashi tunnel rescue | Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami arrives at the site of Silkyara tunnel rescue. He tweets, "...work of inserting the pipe inside the tunnel is complete. All the workers will be rescued soon." pic.twitter.com/KUMWuUiRqb — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2023

See Pushkar Singh Dhami's Tweet:

बाबा बौख नाग जी की असीम कृपा, करोड़ों देशवासियों की प्रार्थना एवं रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन में लगे सभी बचाव दलों के अथक परिश्रम के फलस्वरूप श्रमिकों को बाहर निकालने के लिए टनल में पाइप डालने का कार्य पूरा हो चुका है। शीघ्र ही सभी श्रमिक भाइयों को बाहर निकाल लिया जाएगा। — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) November 28, 2023

