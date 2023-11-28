Amid the ongoing rescue operation in the Uttarkashi tunnel collapse incident, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday, November 28, said that almost 52 metres (manual and auger machine drilling together) has been done. "It is expected that there will be a breakthrough around 57 metres. 1 metre of the piple was pushed in before me, if 2 metres more of it is pushed in it will be around 54 metres in," he said. Speaking further, Pushkar Singh Dhami also saod that one more pipe will be used in post that. "Earlier steel girders were found (during drilling), this has reduced now. Right now, we are finding more of concrete, it is being cut with cutter," he added. Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse Update: Manual Digging to Start Soon to Rescue 41 trapped Workers in Silkyara Tunnel, Says NDMA.

There Will Be a Breakthrough Around 57 Metres

#WATCH | Uttarakashi (Uttarakhand) tunnel rescue | CM Pushkar Singh Dhami says, "Almost 52 metres (manual and auger machine drilling together) has been done. It is expected that there will be a breakthrough around 57 metres. 1 metre of the piple was pushed in before me, if 2… pic.twitter.com/5hzWCc6U3L — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)