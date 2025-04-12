Vantara has issued a clarification stating that the ambitious 3,000-acre wildlife rescue and rehabilitation centre launched by Anant Ambani, is not yet open to the public, and any claims regarding public access or ticket sales are false and misleading. The statement urges the public to rely solely on official communication platforms for verified updates. Vantara, located in Jamnagar, houses over 1.5 lakh rescued animals from more than 2,000 species, and includes state-of-the-art veterinary care, elephant facilities, and global conservation programs. While the project aspires to become a world leader in wildlife preservation, public entry remains restricted as of now. Vantara Jamnagar: Is Vantara Open for Public Visits? Is It a Zoo? Know Anant Ambani’s Wildlife Rescue Centre Fees, Location, Rescued Animals, Project Cost and More.

Vantara Warna Against Fake Ticket Sales

