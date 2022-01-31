Popular snake handler and rescuer Vava Suresh (47) was hospitalised on Monday evening after being bitten by a cobra during a rescue mission in Kottayam district of Kerala. He is reportedly in a critical condition and anti-venom is being administered to him.

See Tweet:

Sorry to hear that. The last time this happened I visited him in hospital and was relieved at how well he recovered. May God save him to continue his brave services to the people of Thiruvananthapuram. #VavaSuresh https://t.co/ZLuC305YQr — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) January 31, 2022

