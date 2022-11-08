A young man from Pilibhit, UP who used to work as a car driver in Delhi fled home after stealing Rs 18 lakh from his employer. The employer than lodged a complaint with the Delhi Police. After this, Delhi Police along with UP Police reached the driver’s house on Sunday morning and caught the young man and interrogated him strictly, but the youth did not tell where the money was kept. After this, the Delhi Police along with the local police raided the house. The police found Rs 18 lakh from the dholak kept in the house which surprised everyone. The accused told the police that the idea of hiding the money in a drum came to him from a Bollywood movie ‘Dhol’. The police took the accused with them to Delhi where further action would be taken. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. MP: Three Held After Viral Video Shows Them Brutally Beating Up Woman in Indore

