A video of a unique marriage has surfaced in Bihar’s Chapra, where the marriage of eloping couple was done with the intervention of the villagers. According to reports, the couple were caught by the villagers while they were trying to elope. Later they were beaten by some villagers. However, after the matter spread in the village, the marriage of the couple was done in the village temple on the initiative of the elders. The matter took place on Sunday night. Both the boy and the girl are said to be adults. The youth has been identified as Pankaj Bhagat while the girl has been identified as Pooja Kumari. A day before Diwali, both were running away from home when they were caught by the youth of the village. Noida Shocker: Police Busts Gang for Recording Intimate Moments of Couple in OYO Rooms Through Hidden Cameras

Watch Viral Video:

घर छोड़कर भाग रहे प्रेमी जोड़े पकड़कर गाँव वालों ने करा दी शादी | Unseen India pic.twitter.com/j6UGU0PSWY — UnSeen India (@USIndia_) October 27, 2022

