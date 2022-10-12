In a video that has gone viral on social media, a fight broke out over seats in the Sinhagad Express train. In the 57-seconds video clip, people can be seen fighting each other over seats in the express train. According to reports, the fight took place between passengers of Sinhagad Express and Chakarmanis (workers), who usually travel by Gunya Govinda Pune Mumbai train. The two group of men can be seen pulling and pushing each other as other people try to solve the matter. Video: Biker Escapes From Being Washed Away While Trying To Cross Bridge As River Overflows in Maharashtra’s Beed.

Fight Breaks Out Over Seat in Sinhagad Express

