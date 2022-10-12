In a shocking incident that took place in Maharashtra's Beed district, a biker was seen crossing a bridge as the river overflowed. In the video, the biker can be seen making an attempt to cross the bridge as river water overflows. As the video moves further, the biker can be seen falling and then getting washed away with the flow of water. However, he managed to escape from being washed away and get drowned as he swam and crossed over to a place of safety. The incident took place in Beed's Gevrai taluka. Mumbai Local Train Witnesses Another Ugly Fight Between Women, Video Goes Viral.

Biker Has a Narrow Escape

